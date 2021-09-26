Woman Killed in Double Shooting Remembered as Happy Mom Who Radiated Joy

Friends and family gathered in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Sunday to remember the woman who was killed in a double shooting in the city this weekend.

The vigil was held outside the victim's home. She has not been identified, and the woman's family has asked for privacy but tells NBC10 Boston that her nickname was Peanut.

The woman leaves behind a young daughter and five siblings, according to friends and family.

A family spokesperson tells NBC10 Boston they are remembering her for who she was: a happy mother who brought so much light to their lives.

"We grew up with each other, our parents grew up with each other, we were family, and today we are all here celebrating her life, celebrating her presence, we don't want to be in mourning right now, we want to be in celebration of how beautiful she was," Bri Nichols said.

The family believes the woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time and is very upset she lost her life to gun violence.

One of the victims was seriously injured, Boston police said.

According to Boston police, the woman was shot along with another man around 9 p.m. Saturday on Westview Street, just off Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. Both were taken to the hospital, but she died from her injuries. The man was in stable condition.

Police have not provided any information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting, and have not released the name and ages of the victims.

Boston police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470. An investigation is ongoing.