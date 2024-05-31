Woman killed in head-on crash in NH, police say

A woman was killed in a car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to Massabesic Street near Valley Street just after 11 a.m., Manchester police said, where they found a 2009 light blue Mercury Mariner and a 2020 black GMC Sierra involved in a head-on crash.

The driver of the GMC, identified as a 37-year-old man from Merrimack, was seriously injured, according to police. His passenger, also 37-year-old man from Merrimack, suffered minor injuries.

Kevin Hicks, 53, of Manchester, was the driver of the Mercury, police said. He was arrested and charged with negligent homicide in addition to driving under the influence.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say Hicks suffered minor injuries.

One of Hicks' passengers, a 50-year-old Manchester woman, died as a result of her injuries, authorities said. A 54-year-old Manchester man and a 51-year-old Hooksett man were also in that vehicle. Both were seriously injured, according to police.

The woman's name wasn't immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.