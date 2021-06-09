Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
hit and run

Man to Face Judge in Connection With Fatal Hit-and-Run in Shelburne Falls

The woman, a 45-year-old Shelburne Falls resident, died on the scene after being struck while walking along Route 2

By Kelly Garrity

Shutterstock

A 59-year-old Northampton, Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old pedestrian, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said. 

The woman, a 45-year-old Shelburne Falls resident, died on the scene after being struck while walking along Route 2 with a companion around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Peter Toomey, 59, faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, negligent motor vehicle homicide and failure to stay in marked lanes. He will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation by state police as well as the chief medical examiner.

More Local News

fatal car crash 6 hours ago

Mass. Man Killed, RI Man Hospitalized After Fall River Crash

bear 12 hours ago

Black Bear Continues Journey Across South Shore of Mass.

This article tagged under:

hit and runNorthamptonShelburne FallsNorthwestern District Attorney’s OfficeShelburne
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us