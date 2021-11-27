Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lowell Police

Woman Killed in Lowell Identified as 22-Year-Old From Boston

The victim has been identified as Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22, of Boston, and her death has been ruled a homicide, Massachusetts authorities said Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

tlmd_lowell_police_3
Telemundo Boston

A woman who was found dead Friday inside a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been identified, and her death has officially been ruled a homicide following an autopsy, authorities announced.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, according to a joint statement Saturday from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After an autopsy was conducted Saturday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the Boston woman's death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries.

Authorities confirmed Friday that they were investigating the woman's death as an apparent homicide after Lowell police responded to a Llewelyn Street home earlier in the day and found the victim with apparent signs of trauma. EMS pronounced her dead on scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 53 mins ago

Gusty Winds, Cold Temperatures

Tom Brady 3 hours ago

Tom Brady Was Very Fired Up After Michigan Beat Ohio State

Officers found the body of Jenkins-Minus inside the Lowell residence around 10:45 a.m. Friday after being asked to conduct a well-being check there. Authorities have not said who called them or what prompted them to make the request for a well-being check, only saying that the person was known to Jenkins-Minus.

Authorities do not believe this was a random incident but have not publicly named any suspect in the case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives and Lowell police.

This article tagged under:

Lowell PolicelowellhomicideMiddlesex District Attorneyhomicide investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us