Woman killed in Malden SUV crash involving ICE vehicle is identified

The woman who was killed in a traffic accident involving a federal immigration enforcement vehicle in Malden, Massachusetts, last week has been identified.

Mary McTaggart, a 63-year-old from Malden, was identified Wednesday by Middlesex County prosecutors as the woman hit and killed by an SUV six days earlier at the intersection of Main Street and Mountain Avenue.

Prosecutors didn't share any updates about the Oct. 19 crash, which remained under investigation by state and local officials Wednesday.

An elderly woman was killed in a traffic accident involving a federal vehicle on Thursday in Malden, Massachusetts, police said.

The woman who was killed was initially described as elderly. Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said the day of the crash that she was on foot at the time of the incident.

Two SUVs were involved in the accident, which also knocked over two utility poles, Cronin said. The federal vehicle belonged to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations, and two agents were hurt and sent to the hospital, a representative said.

A BMW SUV traveling south on Main Street hit the ICESUV at a traffic light, then careened into two telephone poles and hit the woman, who'd been standing on a sidewalk, according to the preliminary investigation, local prosecutors and police have said.

NBC10 Boston First responders at the scene of a deadly car crash in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

The driver of the BMW, whom authorities have said stayed at the scene and cooperated, told NBC10 Boston the collision happened after he veered to avoid a vehicle that was turning off Main Street.

The ICE SUV was stopped at the intersection when it was hit by the BMW, which then hit the pedestrian, the agency's representative said. They didn't say what the agents were working on at the time of the collision.