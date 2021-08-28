Local

Wilmington

NH Motorcyclist Killed in Mass. Highway Crash

By Lara Salahi

NBC 5 News

A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash on I-93 south in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Police say a motorcycle, operated by a 46-year-old woman from Salem, NH, was traveling on I-93 southbound near Exit 31, when it collided with a car shortly after 5a.m. on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the car -- only identified as a 30-year-old man from Manchester, NH -- was not hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

