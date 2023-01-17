Woman Killed in Stoughton Was Stabbed 30 Times, Prosecutors Say

A man accused in the violent killing of a woman in Stoughton, Massachusetts, last month faced a judge for his arraignment Tuesday.

Victor Carter, 39, was previously taken into custody in New York on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He appeared Tuesday in Stoughton District Court for his arraignment after initially declining to waive extradition proceedings in New York.

Buckner, 40, was found dead in a shed behind a Park Street home, where Carter had been living, shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Prosecutors said it was apparent the death was a homicide.

“When I say apparent homicide, she had approximately 30 stab wounds, she had defensive wounds on her hands, and the handle of what was later determined to be a 4-inch tactical knife was protruding from her temple,” prosecutors said in court.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the same shed as Buckner's body, prosecutors said investigators found men's clothing consistent with what Carter might wear with red-brown stains on it, consistent with blood.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Amber Buckner was remembered as generous, fun-loving, happy and kind.

Police began a search for Carter. It was later determined that he had gone to South Station in Boston and purchased a ticket to New York City.

Carter was located at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department working with members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the Massachusetts State Police, the DA said.

Authorities say the two had a relationship history.

A couple with ties to the home called 911 on Tuesday after they found Buckner unresponsive and with obvious traumatic injuries in the outbuilding. Investigators have said they believe Buckner was killed sometime on the night of Dec. 12 or early on Dec. 13.

The district attorney wants Massachusetts residents to know that the statewide domestic violence services hotline, SafeLink, can be reached by calling 877-785-2020.

“If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, calling SafeLink at 877-785-2020 is a confidential first step on the path to safety,” Morrissey said.

Carter's first court appearance was in New York to start the rendition process.

Prosecutors noted that Carter was known to the court and has a prior criminal history. They requested Carter be held without bail during his appearance Tuesday, which the defense did not argue against, only asking that he be held without bail without prejudice until a later date. Carter was held pending a probable cause hearing on Feb. 22.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.