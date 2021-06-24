Couple Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Oxford Is Identified

The woman and man who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Oxford, Massachusetts, this week have been identified.

They were Jamie A. Dickinson, 34, and Jesse A. Brooks, 38, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. They lived together on Old Webster Road, prosecutors said, but didn't release any other information.

Two of the three children inside the home escaped the incident through a window. Another, a 3-year-old toddler, was rescued later by police at the home on Old Webster Road.

Investigators have previously said it appeared the man, now identified as Brooks, killed the woman, Dickinson, and then killed himself -- an apparent act of domestic violence. A gun was recovered at the scene, and both residents of the home were licensed to have firearms. Police found the woman dead in the kitchen of an apparent gunshot wound and the man dead, also of an apparent gunshot wound, behind the house.

Dickinson's relatives said Wednesday that her children were safe with them, though obviously incredibly distraught over what they witnessed.

Several neighbors told NBC10 Boston on Wednesday they heard the couple arguing from time to time over the years.

"Just a bunch of yelling and screaming, I couldn't understand it. It's not my business so I just didn't get involved in it," Jeff Emco said.

Alex Clemens remembered, "I said, 'Is everything okay with you guys?' And she goes, 'Yeah, no, we're fine, no big deal,' so I feel like she was probably afraid, to be honest."

Dickinson's family and friends were too distraught to go on camera, but they said she was an amazing mother who loved to laugh and enjoyed nature.

"She was outside gardening, which, I am outside gardening a lot, so we just kind of connected through that," said Clemens. "I know she was a good mother. Always trampolining for the kids, had a fun house for the kids earlier this year."

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.