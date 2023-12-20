Woman, man found dead in Millis died in murder-suicide, investigators say

A man and woman found dead off a remote road in Millis, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, died in what investigators described as a domestic violence murder-suicide, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Michael Fischella, 32, and Tanaia Wilkinson, 27, were found off a remote dirt road that travels from Route 115 near the intersection with Route 27 by a town worker. They both had gunshot wounds, investigators said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The gun was found below Fischella's body, according to police and prosecutors. On Wednesday the DA confirmed that Wilkinson's cause of death was ruled homicide and Fischella's was ruled a suicide. Investigators believe it was an issue of domestic violence.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The pair, previously from out of state, were living on Curve Street in Millis and knew each other well, according to Millis police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

State and local police were investigating, with the help of state ballistics and chemistry personnel, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.