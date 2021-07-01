Woman May Have Gone Missing Swimming in Hingham Harbor, Police Say

Authorities were searching for a woman who may have gone missing in Hingham Harbor in Massachusetts Thursday night, according to police.

It wasn't clear if the woman had gone missing -- witnesses said they hadn't seen the woman they watched go into the water come out, but they also didn't keep close watch on her, according to Hingham police.

The harbormaster and a Coast Guard helicopter were checking the area.

Police activity in Hingham Harbor is for precautionary search for adult female swimmer who was seen go into water near boat ramp lot/beach area. Witnesses did not see her come out but they did not have constant view of her. Harbormaster & @USCGNortheast helicopter checking area. — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 1, 2021

The search comes during a spike in drownings in Massachusetts. Up the shore, authorities were searching for a swimmer who'd gone missing in South Boston.

The number of drownings is on the rise in Massachusetts, so officials are encouraging people to stay safe in the water — and offering more money to lifeguards in hopes of hiring more of them.