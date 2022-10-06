Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say

Police in Boston need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston.
The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
Anyone with information about the man is urged to get in touch with Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742. Police say the man pictured is believed to be wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.
Boston police said people should review these safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you, and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas when possible.
- When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.
- Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.
- If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.
- Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.
- If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.
- Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.
Officers noted, though, that victims are never to blame for the actions of an attacker.