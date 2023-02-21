Woman Punched, Spat at by Pair of Girls on MBTA Bus, Police Say

Two girls punched and spit at a 50-year-old woman onboard an MBTA bus on Sunday, according to Transit Police.

The assault happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on a bus near Washington Street and Columbia Road, MBTA Transit Police said, adding that the two suspects allegedly pulled the victim's hair as well.

2/19 5PM a 50yo female was assaulted by 2 juvenile females w/out provocation/warning on #MBTA bus near Wash/Columbia Rd. The assailants punched/spit at & pulled V's hair. Both SP's fled. Incident under investigation. If u have any info on this matter pls contact us. 617-222-1050 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 21, 2023

Authorities said the assault was unprovoked and without warning.

Both of the girls got away, and the investigation remained underway.

Anyone with information has been asked to reach out to police by calling 617-222-1050.