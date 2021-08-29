Woman Reports Attempted Abduction in Acton

Police are investigating after a woman reported a man tried to abduct her and force her into his vehicle Saturday evening in Acton, Massachusetts.

The police department received a 911 call from a 39-year-old Acton woman around 9:50 p.m. The caller stated that a man tried to abduct her while she was walking on Great Road near the entrance to the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail.

Officers responded to the woman's Strawberry Hill Road home, where the woman told police she had been walking on Route 2A earlier in the evening when she stumbled over a rock or depression in the sidewalk. A man reportedly then pulled up beside her, got out of his vehicle and asked if she needed help.

According to police, the woman said that's when the man then grabbed her, told her she needed to go to a hospital and tried to force her into his vehicle despite her verbal objections and resistance.

The woman said she was able to free herself from the man and threatened to call the police, allegedly prompting the man to return to his vehicle and drive away toward Littleton.

The woman described the man as approximately 30 years old, between 5’5” and 5’9” tall, with short hair. He was reportedly wearing a short sleeve black shirt and long black working pants. He is said to have a mark or healed scar from his left temple to his upper left cheek bone.

The vehicle he is said to have been driving is described as an older, dark-colored Toyota Corolla with out-of-state plates that were blue or orange.

This incident is being actively investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed it or who has seen someone matching the suspect’s description is asked to call the Acton Police Department at 978-264-9638.