Woman Reports Man Grabbing Her, Reaching for Her Child in NH, Police Say

The assailant reported to police is in his 40s and thin, with a mustache, brown eyes and buzz-cut hair

By Asher Klein

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A woman pushing a stroller in Manchester, New Hampshire, reported being assaulted Thursday by a man who asked if she needed a ride in his pickup truck, police said.

The man also reached for her child, in a stroller, before the woman kicked him and he drove off, Manchester police said.

The assailant reported to police is in his 40s and thin, with a mustache, brown eyes and buzz-cut hair. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt over a white tank top and brown sneakers with black laces, according to police. The truck is an older model, possibly a Nissan, that's white with rust on at least one door.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

