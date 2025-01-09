Woman rescued from Cape Cod Canal on cold day

A woman was rescued from the water of the Cape Cod Canal on Thursday afternoon, Bourne police said, in what was not believed to have been a criminal incident.
It wasn't immediately clear how the woman got into the water — temperatures were below freezing across the area Thursday — but police said the 31-year-old from Wareham was pulled out and taken to an area hospital. They didn't share her condition.
While there were reports of a second person in the water, investigators found that not to be true, according to Bourne police.
An image shared by police showed a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in the air and a pair of boats in the water near the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge, with other first responders on the shore.
