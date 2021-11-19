Woman Says Man Tried to Abduct Her and Her Young Child in Manchester, NH

A woman pushing a stroller in Manchester, New Hampshire, told police she was assaulted Thursday by a man who asked if she needed a ride in his pickup truck.
The woman said this happened around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of South Mammoth Road in the southern part of the city.
She said a man pulled up alongside her and asked if she needed a ride. He grabbed her arm and then reached for her child, who was in a stroller. The woman said she kicked the man and he drove off.
The man is described as being in his 40s and thin, with a mustache, brown eyes and buzz-cut hair. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt over a white tank top and brown sneakers with black laces, according to police.
His truck was an older model, possibly a Nissan. It was white with rust on the passenger side door.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (603) 668-8711.