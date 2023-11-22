Woman seen beating dog with glass bottle arrested near Boston Common, police say

A woman was arrested for allegedly punching, kicking and beating a dog with a glass bottle near Boston Common Tuesday night, police said.

Jasmine Velasquez, 26, was arrested on animal cruelty charges after officers who happened to be in the area heard the dog crying and spotted her kicking it, according to the Boston Police Department.

They rushed to the scene, across Tremont Street from the MBTA's Park Street Station, and got the dog away from its attacker as well as broken glass on the ground, police said.

The woman was seen by witnesses hitting the dog multiple times, including hitting it with a glass bottle. The dog was placed with Boston Animal Care and Control.

Velasquez was due to face charges of animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police didn't share details about her alleged assault of the police officer.