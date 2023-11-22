Boston

Woman seen beating dog with glass bottle arrested near Boston Common, police say

Boston police officers who happened to be in the area and heard the dog crying rushed over and removed the dog from the woman and broken glass on the ground, officials said

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A woman was arrested for allegedly punching, kicking and beating a dog with a glass bottle near Boston Common Tuesday night, police said.

Jasmine Velasquez, 26, was arrested on animal cruelty charges after officers who happened to be in the area heard the dog crying and spotted her kicking it, according to the Boston Police Department.

They rushed to the scene, across Tremont Street from the MBTA's Park Street Station, and got the dog away from its attacker as well as broken glass on the ground, police said.

The woman was seen by witnesses hitting the dog multiple times, including hitting it with a glass bottle. The dog was placed with Boston Animal Care and Control.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Velasquez was due to face charges of animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police didn't share details about her alleged assault of the police officer.

More dog news

Pet Safety 22 hours ago

Can my dog eat Thanksgiving dinner? Pet safety tips for the holiday season

pets Nov 17

Dog owners urged to watch pets closely after mystery illness reported in other states

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police Departmentdogsboston commonanimal abuse
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us