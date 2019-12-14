Local
Woman Sentenced in Deadly 2017 Christmas Drug Deal

60-year-old Susan Dixon previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and leaving the scene

By Associated Press

A Worcester, Massachusetts, woman has been sentenced to eight-to-10 years in prison for her role in a 2017 Christmas drug deal that turned deadly.

Sixty-year-old Susan Dixon previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and leaving the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Casella said Dixon had driven her husband's SUV during a snowstorm to buy drugs. She said Dixon spoke with Felix Bonilla, who was standing outside the gas station.

He later leaned or reached inside the SUV when Dixon drove in reverse, with the 33-year-old Boston man still hanging on. Dixon didn't stop to help Bonilla after he fell off.

