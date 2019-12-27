Woman Seriously Injured, Dog Killed in Raynham Pedestrian Crash

A woman was hospitalized and her dog was killed when they were hit by a car Thursday evening in Raynham, Massachusetts.
Authorities said the crash happened at 4:50 p.m. at a crosswalk near the intersection of North Main and White Streets. The victim, who was only identified as a woman in her 50s, was crossing the crosswalk with her dog when she was hit by a sedan.
The woman suffered serious injuries and emergency responders called for a medical helicopter. However, the aircraft was too far so the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital via ambulance. Her dog died at the scene.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Raynham police said the driver in the pedestrian crash remained at the scene. It is unclear if they will face any charges.