3 to face charges in woman's shooting in Brockton

The shooting left a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest, and police haven't shared her condition

By Asher Klein

A map of the location of a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
Police identified the man who was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, early Sunday.

Jonathan Alves, a 27-year-old from Brockton, was due in Plymouth District Court Monday to face charges including assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon over the shooting on Falconer Avenue near Ash Street at about 1:42 a.m., Brockton police said.

Two other people are also facing charges in connection with the shooting: Naldo Barbosa, 26, who faces an unlawful possession of ammunition charge, and Aylson Correia Castro, who faces unlawfully possessing ammunition and another weapons charge.

The shooting left a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police haven't shared her condition.

