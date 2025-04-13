Woman shot during traffic stop in NH, official say

A woman was shot during a traffic stop in New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

The woman was in stable condition and getting medical treatment, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There were few details immediately available about the shooting, including who opened fire, though prosecutors described it as an officer-involved shooting and said no officers were wounded.

They didn't say what led to the shooting during the traffic stop, but did say there was no known public threat after the shooting.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The names of the people involved haven't been released.