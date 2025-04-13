Crime and Courts

Woman shot during traffic stop in NH, official say

There were few details immediately available about the shooting, including who opened fire, thought prosecutors described it as an officer-involved shooting and said no officers were wounded

By Asher Klein

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A woman was shot during a traffic stop in New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

The woman was in stable condition and getting medical treatment, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

There were few details immediately available about the shooting, including who opened fire, though prosecutors described it as an officer-involved shooting and said no officers were wounded.

They didn't say what led to the shooting during the traffic stop, but did say there was no known public threat after the shooting.

The names of the people involved haven't been released.

