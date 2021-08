A woman was shot in the head Thursday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, police said.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said the shooting took place on Garfield Avenue, releasing a photo of a person of interest with whom investigators would like to speak.

The person was seen on foot on Wesley Street, Kyes said.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.