Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in South Boston Thursday night.

Boston police said it happened at W 7th and D streets. The woman's injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.