Woman shot to death in New Bedford, homicide investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot to death in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, New Bedford police and EMS responded to 438 Bolton St. for a report of a bloody female lying in a first-floor hallway, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said.

Responding officers found 32-year-old Karina Martinez-Ortiz lying on the floor in front of her apartment. She had obvious injuries and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where she later died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is "extremely active," according to the district attorney's office, and no further details are being released at this time. They did not say if they have identified a suspect or if anyone has been arrested in connection with the case.