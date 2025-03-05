Massachusetts

Woman shot to death in New Bedford, homicide investigation underway

Authorities did not say if any arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot to death in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, New Bedford police and EMS responded to 438 Bolton St. for a report of a bloody female lying in a first-floor hallway, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Responding officers found 32-year-old Karina Martinez-Ortiz lying on the floor in front of her apartment. She had obvious injuries and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where she later died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is "extremely active," according to the district attorney's office, and no further details are being released at this time. They did not say if they have identified a suspect or if anyone has been arrested in connection with the case.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

Everett 3 hours ago

Everett city councilors demand mayor repay bonuses totaling $180K

Karen Read 2 hours ago

Back-to-back hearings on Wednesday in Karen Read case

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us