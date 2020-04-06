Local
Massachusetts

Woman Sprayed Lysol in Cashier’s Eyes After Being Told of Item Limit: Police

Authorities shared the photo of the suspect on social media

By Gaia De Simoni

Leicester Police Department

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts are trying to identify a woman who allegedly sprayed Lysol disinfectant at a Walmart cashier after being told of a purchase limit on the item.

According to a Facebook post by police, the woman sprayed the disinfectant in the employee's eyes on March 27 after she was informed of the store's limit on the item.

Leicester PD is attempting to identify the female in the attached photograph for an ADW that occurred on 3/27 at...

Posted by Leicester Police Department on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Authorities said the woman completed her purchase and then left in a vehicle that is believed to be an Uber.

Police said EMS responded to the scene and treated the cashier.

Stores have been forced to impose purchasing limits on many items amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call 508-892-7010 (ext. 2066) or email soojianm@leicesterpd.org.

