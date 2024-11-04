Boston

Woman stabbed in area of Forest Hills MBTA station

Boston police say a woman was stabbed near Forest Hills in Jamaica Plain Monday afternoon

NBC10 Boston

A woman was stabbed Monday afternoon near an MBTA station in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Boston police say the incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. on Washington Street in the area of Forest Hills.

The severity of the woman's injuries was not known, and police did not say whether any arrests have been made.

The stabbing is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for updates as this story develops.

