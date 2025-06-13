Woman stabbed lawyer 67 times, strangled his dog, prosecutors say

Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that a woman charged with killing a lawyer on his Charlestown houseboat earlier this year stabbed him 67 times and also strangled his dog.

Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, is charged with the murder of 65-year-old Joseph Donohue. Donohue was found dead on a houseboat docked at the Charlestown Marina on Feb. 2 during a well-being check.

Nelson was ordered held without bail Friday following her arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court. She had previously been arrested in connection with Donohue's death but was indicted last month. She is scheduled to return to court on July 15 for a motions hearing.

Prosecutors said Joseph Donohue's body was found in a white and blue covering, wrapped with duct tape and fixed with weights. Nora Nelson, 24, has been charged with his murder.

In addition to the murder charge, she is also charged with animal cruelty for the strangulation death of Donohue's dog, who was found in the water near the houseboat.

Prosecutors said Nelson opened the door of Donohue's houseboat when officers arrived. When asked about Donohue, she was "evasive" and "unresponsive," telling the officers Donohue was at a strip club and lying about her name.

"When she answered the door, Donohue's golden retriever also approached, and she was instructed to secure the animal and then come back and see the officers," Assistant District Attorney Rita Clare Muse said in court Friday. "When she shut the door, the officers saw through a slit in the curtain she was running around the apartment, apparently cleaning up or picking up various items."

The officers entered and found Donohue's body at the stern of the boat, outside the sliding glass doors in his bedroom, the prosecutor said. The body was wrapped in carpet and other fabric, affixed with duct tape, with dumbbells attached by a jumprope to his body.

"There was a significant amount of reddish brown stains throughout the apartment and a sheet serving as a curtain at the entrance to the houseboat covered in what appeared to be blood," Muse added.

Numerous cleaning supplies were scattered about the living room, in an apparent effort to clean up.

After other officers responded, Muse said they found Donohue's second dog, Champ, in the water at the bow of the boat. A necropsy conducted on the dog showed it died of asphyxiation and most likely strangulation.

Nelson was then taken to Boston Police Headquarters, where Muse said she again gave nonsensical, contradictory answers about Donohue's whereabouts and what they had been doing during the day. She also provided police with a second false name at that time.

Muse said an autopsy conducted on Donohue showed 67 stab wounds of various depth and severity, and a small piece of knife was removed from his forehead. The remaining portion of the knife was found by a dive team in the water outside the kitchen of the houseboat.

Two fake pink fingernails were also located on Donohue's body during the autopsy, which Nelson admitted were hers.

In addition, Muse said a review of surveillance video from the marina shows Jan. 31, 2025, as the last time Donohue was seen. And Nelson ws the only person seen entering the houseboat after his last sighting.

Donohue worked as an attorney in Boston. His family released a statement in February following his death.

“Our family is heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague. Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others. He is loved and will be deeply missed. We’re grateful for the love and support we’ve received, and we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

This isn't Nelson's first run-in with law enforcement. She was previously arrested in October 2023 on suspicion of assault and battery on a family or household member and assault and battery on a police officer, according to court records.

Officers were called to a Back Bay apartment building, where a man said Nelson, his ex, had been refusing to leave the home for weeks, then kicked and tried to bite the officers as they investigated what was happening, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

In May, Nelson's bail was forfeited after she didn't appear in court for a hearing, according to court records.