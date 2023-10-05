Woman struck and killed in Providence hit-and-run

An 85-year-old woman has died following a hit-and-run crash in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.

Providence police said Thursday that Vanda Makovetskiy was struck around 6 a.m. at North Main Street and Doyle Avenue while out on her daily walk with her husband, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

According to police, Makovetskiy was conscious and alert at the scene but she later died from her injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver fled the scene, and no arrests have been announced.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Nearby residents and businesses tell WJAR they would like to see changes that make the intersection safer for foot traffic. In February, another man was hit and killed in the same area.

"I'm asked once a month for security footage on the outside of the building for an accident that happens in this intersection," Michaela Clift, an employee of Jerry's Artarama, told WJAR.

Wednesday's hit-and-run remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence police.