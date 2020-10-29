Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Woman Struck by Jeep While Crossing Road in Worcester Dies From Injuries: Police

The 25-year-old woman had been crossing four lanes of Southwest Cutoff with a 30-year-old man when police say they were both struck by a Jeep

By Melissa Buja

Worcester police cruiser day
NBC10 Boston

A woman who was struck by a Jeep while crossing a roadway with another pedestrian Thursday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, has died from her injuries, police say.

Worcester police were called to the area of 560 Southwest Cutoff just before 7 a.m. for a report of two pedestrians struck.

A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year old man, both of Worcester, were taken to an area hospital, where police said the woman later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

More Local News

Early Voting 60 mins ago

More Than 2 Million People in Mass. Have Already Voted

voting 4 hours ago

Feds Gave New Citizens Erroneous Voting Information: Report

A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrians were crossing four lanes of traffic from the south side of Southwest Cutoff when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler approached the area, according to police. The pedestrians were struck in the inside travel lane near a fast food restaurant, police said.

It's unclear if the 45-year-old male driver of the Jeep is facing any charges.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Worcesterfatal crashpedestrians struckSouthwest Cutoff
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us