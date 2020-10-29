Woman Struck by Jeep While Crossing Road in Worcester Dies From Injuries: Police

A woman who was struck by a Jeep while crossing a roadway with another pedestrian Thursday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, has died from her injuries, police say.

Worcester police were called to the area of 560 Southwest Cutoff just before 7 a.m. for a report of two pedestrians struck.

A 25-year-old woman and a 30-year old man, both of Worcester, were taken to an area hospital, where police said the woman later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrians were crossing four lanes of traffic from the south side of Southwest Cutoff when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler approached the area, according to police. The pedestrians were struck in the inside travel lane near a fast food restaurant, police said.

It's unclear if the 45-year-old male driver of the Jeep is facing any charges.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.