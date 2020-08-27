A woman struck in a hit-and-run crash in Natick, Massachusetts last week remains in serious condition while her husband recovers at home, family members said.

The family of Kimberly Gunner and Andy Colbert released a statement Thursday saying Gunner remains in serious condition in the surgical ICU after having had to undergo "multiple and complicated" surgeries.

Gunner has additional surgeries in the future to repair her legs, arm and jaw, a family spokesperson said in a statement.

Colbert continues to recover from home after the couple was struck on Washington Avenue on Aug. 18. at about 6:30 p.m., family said.

"Kim and Andy's families would like to thank everyone, far and wide, for their incredible and generous outpouring of love, prayers, words of encouragement, and support. The family is amazed and comforted by all of this," read a statement from the family.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck the couple at 6:24 p.m. on Aug. 18 and fled the scene, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

The truck has been seized but charges have not been filed while authorities continue to investigate the crash.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information that would help with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Natick police at 508-647-9500.