Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Woman Struck in ‘Unprovoked' Assault Outside Dana-Farber: Boston Police

An assailant punched the right side of the women's head with a closed fist, according to police

By Alec Greaney

police lights generic
Getty Images

A woman was assaulted in an "unprovoked," daytime attack outside Dana-Farber in Boston on Monday, Oct. 5, police said.

Officers initially came to 450 Brookline Ave. at 10:06 a.m. for reports of a verbal altercation, but upon arriving learned a woman had been assaulted around the corner on Jimmy Fund Way.

The attacker, a man wearing an all-black jumpsuit, punched the right side of the women's head with a closed fist. The attack was unprovoked, Boston police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Falmouth 1 hour ago

Mass. Man Found Dead on Shore of Remote Maine Lake

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Trump, ‘Feeling Great,' Back in Public Saturday

The man then ran from the scene down Jimmy Fund Way, making a right on Brookline Ave.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to please contact B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONdana-farber cancer instituteBrookline Avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us