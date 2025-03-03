Boston

Woman stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Logan Airport

Police said they don't know where it came from or what type it was

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A woman was stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said the 40-year-old woman was retrieving her luggage from the baggage claim area of customs around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she was stung. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but no update on her condition was available.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

State police said they did not have any information on where the scorpion came from or what type of scorpion it was.

According to the Mayo Clinic, scorpion stings can be very painful but are rarely life-threatening, and healthy adults often don't even require treatment. Young children and older adults are at a higher risk of serious complications.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Scorpions live on every continent except for Antartica, but they are not common in the northeast. There are over 2,500 different species.

More Boston stories

Back Bay 7 hours ago

Police ID man shot and killed by off-duty officer at Back Bay Chick-fil-A

Boston Business Journal 20 hours ago

Hasbro's Boston HQ move and strategic plans: What we know

This article tagged under:

BostonLogan Airport
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us