A Massachusetts woman died Sunday in an apparent drowning while swimming in Spencer, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police and fire officials were called about 4:20 p.m. to Stiles Reservoir, where a neighbor had been performing CPR, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said Monday.

First responders took over giving CPR from the neighbor, the district attorney said, and the 48-year-old woman was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where she died a short time later.

The name of the woman, who was from Spencer, is being withheld but prosectuors said she had been swimming with her husband and friends.

The drowning is under investigation by Spencer police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office.