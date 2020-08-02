Woman Treated for Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Acton

A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Acton, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the pedestrian, a woman in her 50’s, was struck by a Toyota Prius traveling in the westbound lane on Route 2A in the area of Route 27. Emergency crews received the emergency call around 1:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car remained on scene.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

