Woman Turns Herself in, Man Still Wanted in Connection with Dog’s Death

By Young-Jin Kim

NBCConnecticut.com

A woman has turned herself in, but a man is still wanted in New Hampshire for alleged acts of animal cruelty that led to the death of a dog.

Raymond police said in a Facebook post that Brittany Jackson 29, had turned herself in, but that Mathew Jackson was still wanted for multiple counts of animal cruelty that resulted in the death of a dog.

Authorities said the two were driving a gold 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van.

Police warned people not to approach Mathew Jackson and urged them to call 603-895-4747 if they see him.

