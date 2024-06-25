Woman wanted for assaulting person with ‘sharp pen-style' weapon in Boston, police say

A woman assaulted a person multiple times with a "sharp pen-style" weapon earlier this month in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police said, asking for the public's help in identifying the woman.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on June 3 on Harrison Avenue, Boston police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The woman was described as roughly 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She's 60 years old with short hair, according to police.

She's believed to frequent the area of 1127 Harrison Ave. and the Dudley Triangle, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).