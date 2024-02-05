New Hampshire

Woman wanted in Manchester, NH, stabbing

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed on her left flank about 2 p.m. on Union Street near Monadnock Lane, according to police

By Asher Klein

Holly Crawford
Police are searching for a woman suspected of stabbing another woman during an argument Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Holly Crawford, 39, is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Manchester police said Monday.

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed on her left flank about 2 p.m. on Union Street near Monadnock Lane, according to police. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses said the two women were arguing when the stabbing happened, according to police.

They asked anyone with information about where Crawford is to call them at 603-668-8711.

