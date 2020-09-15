Woman Who Died in Allston Elevator Accident Is Identified

The woman who died in an elevator accident in Boston's Allston neighborhood Monday has been identified.

Boston police said Tuesday she was Carrie O'Connor, 38, and she died of traumatic asphyxiation. Her death was deemed accidental.

Another person was taken to an area hospital from the building on Commonwealth Avenue and Thorndike Street, police have said. That person's condition hasn't been given, and they haven't been identified.

Police haven't said what they believe took place in the accident in the building on Monday around 5:15 p.m.

But neighbors tell NBC10 Boston they heard horrific screams.

And the building manager said the elevator passed an inspection in the last year.