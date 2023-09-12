Woman who died in Athol house fire identified

The woman who was killed in a house fire in Athol, Massachusetts, last week has been identified, along with the cause of the blaze.

The fire, reported about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, ripped through the home on Fern Street, causing the second floor to collapse, according to state and local officials. They identified the woman who died as Jacqueline H. Doherty, 62.

A second person was taken to a hospital from the scene of the fire and is expected to recover, officials said.

Doherty was active in her church and neighborhood in Athol, Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said, and Athol Fire Chief Joseph Guarnera offered condolences to her friends and family.

The fire started at the home's gas stove, which had a knob turned slightly on, the officials said, noting that's believed to have been an accident.

"About 80% of residential fires in Massachusetts start with cooking equipment. Many of these fires can be prevented by using extra caution in the kitchen, but don’t put yourself at risk if a fire does break out – get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1," Guarnera said in a statement.

It took about 40 firefighters more than an hour to put out the fire, which remained under investigation Tuesday.

Firefighters were seen spraying down the home from several fire trucks.