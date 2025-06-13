Woman with mobility issues killed in Westfield fire

A woman died in a fire in Westfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, officials said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Westfield police and fire responded to a station alarm and 911 calls reporting a fire at 36 Franklin St. The first firefighters arriving the scene saw fire showing from a first floor apartment, and witnesses said one person was trapped inside.

Firefighters began attacking the fire at the front of the building, while additional fire department personnel entered the rear of the building in an effort to find the resident who was trapped inside. They eventually found the resident, a woman with limited mobility, dead inside.

The victim's name is not being released at this time. The chief medical examiner's office will conduct a formal identification and autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The fire extended to the second floor of the 4-story brick building, with upper floors sustaining some smoke damage. All of the residents of the 9-unit apartment building were displaced from their homes as a result of the blaze.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Westfield police and fire, along with state police investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.