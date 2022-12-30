Local

Woman Wounded by Bullet on MBTA Bus; Police Say Shooting May Have Been Accidental

MBTA Transit Police responded to a report that shots were fired on a bus outside the Andrew Square station in South Boston; a 60-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Mike Pescaro

Police investigate a shooting that injured a woman on an MBTA bus outside the Andrew Square station in South Boston
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities say the shooting, while under investigation, may have been accidental.

The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston.

Responders found the victim, a 60-year-old woman, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, transit police said.

Police said that no arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.

