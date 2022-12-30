Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning

A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image.

The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In a statement Friday evening, transit police said that "the shooting may have been accidental." A short time later, they shared an image of a man wanted for questioning.

WANTED FOR ID/QUESTIONING only at this time re: shooting on board an #MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station 12/30 at 5:25PM. Please contact our Criminal Investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or anonymous text to 873873 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/Q0cWOsNww7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 31, 2022

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police said that no arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.