Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning

MBTA Transit Police responded to a report that shots were fired on a bus outside the Andrew Square station in South Boston; a 60-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Mike Pescaro

MBTA Transit Police said Friday night they were looking to identify and question a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured on a bus near Andrew Square.
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image.

The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In a statement Friday evening, transit police said that "the shooting may have been accidental." A short time later, they shared an image of a man wanted for questioning.

Police said that no arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.

