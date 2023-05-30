Woman's Body Found at Breakheart Reservation Beach in Saugus

A woman's body was found in a lake in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, police said.

The body was found in the water of Pearce Lake, near the beach, shortly after 11 a.m., police said.

They didn't identify the woman or say what's believed to have led to her death, which remained under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.