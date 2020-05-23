Woman’s Body Found in Search for Missing Kayaker Off Cape Cod; Search on for Man

A woman's body was found Saturday morning as members of the U.S. Coast Guard searched for two people in Cape Cod near Provincetown, officials said.

Carol Madru, 50, was last seen in a red kayak in the Provincetown area. A body matching her description was found on the shore in North Truro about 6:30 a.m., Coast Guard officials said.

They had been searching for her along with local police, and they continue to search for Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, a 51-year-old who was reported to be with Madru Friday night. It wasn't immediately clear if Czarnecki had been kayaking with Madru.

Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 508-457-3211.