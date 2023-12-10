East Bridgewater

Woman's body found in the yard of East Bridgewater home

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found by witnesses

By Laney Broussard

A woman was found dead in the yard of an East Bridgewater home Sunday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney said.

According to the DA, police received a call at 9:24 a.m. Sunday from a Belmont Street address about an unresponsive female outside a residence.

The woman was determined to be dead on the scene, but the cause of the death is still unknown.

Police say that the incident does not appear to be a random act, and the investigation is still ongoing.

