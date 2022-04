A woman's body was pulled from the Merrimack River in Bow, New Hampshire on Thursday and police are working to identify the victim.

Bow Police said they responded after witnesses spotted the body near 588 River Rd. Investigators are trying to identify the woman. An autopsy will determine cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bow Police Detective Tyler Coady at 603-223-3950 or New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Joshua Dirth at 603-227-2115.