Woman's Jeep Stolen in Boston With Her Service Dog Inside

A woman was having a normal work day in Boston Tuesday until her company vehicle was stolen -- with her service dog inside.

An emotional Sandra Denman said her she parked her Jeep on Humboldt Avenue with her service dog, Lexi, inside. Minutes later, her Jeep and Lexi were both gone.

“Turned around and spoke to a co-worker and within that two to three minutes turned back around and my car was gone along with my service dog,” she said.

Boston police say Denman's vehicle was stolen around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Denman, her dog knew something wasn't right and somehow escaped.

“My dog put up a good enough fight to have them let the dog out,” she said.

Boston police say an officer located Lexi and corralled her.

“I hope she’s not too traumatized because sometimes these interactions can actually hurt the service dog and put them straight into retirement,” Denman said, tearing up.

Police say Denman's Jeep still hasn’t been located. The car theft is being investigated.

Denman says she's just grateful that her beloved Lexi is home safe and sound.

“I could care less about the car," Denman said, "but she’s everything to me.”