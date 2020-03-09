Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
EAST BOSTON

Women Charged in East Boston Hate Crime Due in Court Monday

Two women from Revere are charged with yelling slurs at and attacking a mother and her 15-year-old daughter

By Marc Fortier, Irvin Rodriguez and Josh Sullivan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two women accused of yelling racist slurs at a woman and her daughter in East Boston's Maverick Square neighborhood are due in court Monday.

Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, 25, and Stephanie M. Armstrong, 25 -- have been charged with assault and battery and two counts of violating constitutional rights. Ennamorati is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

The victims, a 46-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter, were speaking Spanish near the MBTA station on Feb. 15, and the alleged attackers told police that they thought the two were talking about them, according to reports.

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTON
