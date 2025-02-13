Boston's successful pro women's football team suspends operations

Women's professional tackle football team the Boston Renegades, a perennial championship contender in the Women's Football Alliance, has announced it is suspending operations for the coming season.

Owner Molly Goodwin explained in a statement Thursday that the team's business model is "no longer sustainable" and calling the decision to suspend operations difficult.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"To promote the growth of the sport, we need to secure additional investment, forge new partnerships and capitalize on new opportunities. The upside potential for women’s professional sports is exploding, and we intend to be a part of that movement," Goodwin wrote.

The team's staff is made up of volunteers, and it's been reported that players end up paying hundreds of dollars to participate.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Chances are you may not have heard about a national league for women's tackle football. But one of the best teams in the country is right here in New England. Meet the Boston Renegades -- the six-time national champions are based in Boston. Players who take the field have the determination you expect from any dedicated football team, and they're currently holding tryouts.

Started in 2015, the Renegades played in the Women's Football Alliance national championship seven straight times, winning the middle five — the most in the league's 15-year history. They lost the 2024 championship to the St. Louis Slam by three points.

For their fourth consecutive win, in 2022, they flew to the game on the Patriots' private plane in 2022. It was the first WFA game to be broadcasted nationally, on ESPN2.

The Renegades have also hosted football clinics for young girls in the Boston area and were the subject of a 2020 documentary, "Born to Play."

"We are excited to emerge even stronger and to provide an outstanding experience both on and off the field," Goodwin stated, offering thanks to the team's supporters.