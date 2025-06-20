Vermont

Woman found dead alongside Route 14 in Woodbury, Vt.; police investigating as suspicious

Vermont State Police say they are conducting a suspicious death investigation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Vermont State Police

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Woodbury, Vermont, after a body was found at a roadside pull-off there on Thursday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say they began investigating around 3:30 p.m. when they received a report of a body alongside Route 14.

First responders arrived and confirmed there was a woman, who was dead. Her death is being treated as suspicious by investigators, police say.

No one is currently in custody; the investigation is in its preliminary phase.

The victim's body will be taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of her death.

Police are withholding the victim's name pending notification of relatives.

Further information is not available at this time. State police say they will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

